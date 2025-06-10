Death of pioneering referee Uriah Rennie, 65

Uriah Rennie: popular figure

WELL-KNOWN football referee Uriah Rennie has died, aged 65.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League's first black referee, he refereed more 300 top flight matches between 1997 and 2008 and had strong South Yorkshire connections having moved to the area from his native Jamaica.

He first picked up a whistle in the local leagues and continued refereeing grassroots games alongside his top-flight commitments, including a Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup match behind Rawmarsh Leisure Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uriah also oversaw local football as chairman of the County FA for a spell.

Rotherham United were among those paying tribute, as he refereed Paul Warne’s testimonial game at AESSEAL New York Stadium back in 2013.

The club said: “Uriah’s contribution to football in our part of the world was enormous, but his pioneering achievements at professional level will ensure that his legacy continues to be celebrated for many, many years to come.”

Uriah died from a rare neurological condition.