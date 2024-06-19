David Seaman's penalty secret - and why England should win a shoot-out

CONFIDENT: Former England stopper and Rotherham lad David Seaman

ARE you braced for a nerve-wracking England penalty shoot out?

Rotherham’s David Seaman seems to be.

But, unlike many fans, he’s not chewing his nails.

In fact, he believes there is enough quality in Gareth Southgate’s team to do well in the Euros and hopes calmness and common sense could prevail (for once) in any dreaded shootouts.

He told Indy100 that the Three Lions’ team boss would cover all bases before games and his leadership could take the team all the way, in Germany.

“That’s testament to Gareth and where he’s got us to, the standard that he's set and he's been involved with England for a long time, don't forget he was U21 manager beforehand as well,” he said.

“He’s come through with a lot of these players and got them to the heights that they’re at now.

“We need a bit more luck along the way and a bit more nous in a penalty shootout because I’m sure there’ll be one along the way, there usually is somewhere.

“I’m really confident...and I want to be here when football comes home, I was there at the start of that song and I want to be here when it does because it will be one hell of a party.”

Seaman’s optimism should be a boost for England, given his experience.

The ex-Kimberworth Comprehensive schoolboy earned 75 caps for England across 15 consecutive years (1988-2002) and represented his country in five tournaments; three Worlds Cups and two European Championships.

The former goalie had a splendid shoot out record with Arsenal too - being on the winning side three times.

In the Premier League he defied seven spot kicks from the 22 he faced.

The 60-year-old South Yorkshireman has also revealed the technique he used to deploy.

“I always used to go on their run-up - the angle dictated to me which way they were going to go,” he said.

“If they were running straight, I’d go to my left, if they came at an angle I’d go to my right. As soon as they put their head down, I would go one way or the other, I would never wait or stay in the middle.