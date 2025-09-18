‘Crazy’ rush of matches tests Parkgate FC management team and players

Heavy schedule: for Parkgate and manager Scott Mason and coaches Jamie Housley and Joe Austin

PARGKATE manager Scott Mason is unhappy with a “crazy” fixture schedule that has left his team playing twice a week since the start of the season.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen have had to cram in 12 league games and played twice in the FA Cup since kicking off.

It has been a test for the players and coaching staff, who all have to hold down regular day jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Parkgate have still done well, collecting 16 points to get themselves in the top eight in the NCEL Premier, the schedule takes its toll.

Harley Moore on the ball for busy Parkgate. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

"I understand why (the league) are cramming fixtures in now (rather than when the weather worsens in winter), but it has never been this hectic this time of year,” said Mason.

"We have been Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday since the start and they are not thinking of lads having to work and picking injuries up.

"Midweek, these are lads are getting up for work and grafting and then they’re travelling distances to play a Tuesday or Wednesday night. We’ve been to Beverley, Thackley and Horbury midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Next week will be our first free week and then we go again for another four."

Alex Wonham celebrates a goal in Parkgate's recent draw with Frickley Athletic

Mason said his players have done “exceptionally well” in circumstances, not least on Tuesday night when they inflicted a first defeat of the season on Barton Town.

They beat them 2-1 at Roundwood, scoring a 90th minute winner through Jacob Pearson after Alex Wonham had given them an early lead.

“A win was a bit harsh on the other team but we have lost games when we’ve played well, so it’s swings and roundabouts,” said Scott. “We couldn’t play our game because Barton were really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aside from that myself, Jamie Housley and Joe Austin are really happy where we’re at. We’ve put a good little group together and they’ve showed how good they can be.”

Harry Day’s equaliser gave Gate a 1-1 draw at Knaresborough on Saturday.

This Saturday they go to Liversedge in the FA Vase and may do so with lighter numbers to manage workloads.

Added Scott: “We’ve been talking about next week. If we don’t go to a replay we might not train and just have a rest because the lads need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maltby Main are away to Staveley MW in the Vase on Saturday having suffered a surprise 3-1 loss at lowly Nostell in Division One last weekend. Shay Evans-Booth scored the late reply.

They hit back to beat Athersley Rec 3-0 at Muglet Lane last night to move seventh. Evans-Booth, Harry Middleton and Mohammed Ibraham got the goals.

The Miners, in ninth, go to Armthorpe Welfare on Tuesday.

Top-half UCL Division One contenders Swallownest are awayto Rainworth on Saturday.

A goal from Harrison Struggles was enough to beat Pinxton at the Swall Siro last night and lift Swallonest to seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Phoenix crashed 7-0 to Rossington Main Reserves in the Central Midlands League last weekend while Dinnington Town are two points off the top after 4-1 win at Glapwell. Nathan Jessop, Liam Royles, Josh Stead and Jordan Turner scored.

Saturday (3pm) : Dinnington v Burngreave Utd, Phoenix v Elite.

Kiveton Park scored their first win in the top flight of the County Senior League, beating South Elsmall United Services 8-1 at Hard Lane.