It leaves United wallowing down in 19th spot and with just one win to their name ahead of the trip to struggling Cambridge United tomorrow night.

The Millers have their eyes on a top six finish, but these computer boffins think it will continue to be a frustrating season.

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – thinks League One will finish and how many points The Millers will pick up.

Where will Rotherham finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Millers news each day on our website, here.

The Predicted Table

This table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table.