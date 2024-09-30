It was another disappointing result for Rotherham United at Shrewsbury Town.It was another disappointing result for Rotherham United at Shrewsbury Town.
It was another disappointing result for Rotherham United at Shrewsbury Town.

Computer simulation predicts disaster season for Rotherham United and finishing positions for Cambridge United, Burton Albion, Shrewsbury Town and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:51 BST
The Millers are still struggling to get going after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

It leaves United wallowing down in 19th spot and with just one win to their name ahead of the trip to struggling Cambridge United tomorrow night.

The Millers have their eyes on a top six finish, but these computer boffins think it will continue to be a frustrating season.

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – thinks League One will finish and how many points The Millers will pick up.

Where will Rotherham finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Millers news each day on our website, here.

The Predicted Table

This table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table.

Northampton Town failed to take their chances and were beaten 2-0 at home to Mansfield Town.

1. NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Tyler Roberts of Northampton Town looks to the ball with Louis Reed and Deji Oshilaja of Mansfield Tow during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town FC and Mansfield Town FC at Sixfields on September 28, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Northampton Town failed to take their chances and were beaten 2-0 at home to Mansfield Town. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
92pts (+34)

2. Birmingham City

92pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
89pts (+28)

3. Huddersfield Town

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
87pts (+26)

4. Lincoln City

87pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:MillersLeague One