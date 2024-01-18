​LEAGUE leaders Parkgate would love to see a big turnout for a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Scott Mason’s side take on Shirebrook Town, in third, in the match of the day in Northern Counties East League Division One.

In spite of the team’s fantastic form, there has been disappointment in the crowd numbers at Roundwood this season but with such an attractive fixture and Rotherham United playing away from home, a season’s best gate should be on the cards, weather permitting.

Mason said: "We have been getting 140, 150 and 160 in and you don’t always get chance to see who is in the crowd but I have had a few messages from Rotherham fans who have come down and said they have enjoyed it. Long may that continue.

"It’s well worth the admission fee, especially the way we are playing and where we are. We need to get up our gates up to and above that 200 mark."

Unbeaten in 14 games in league and cup, Gate are two points clear at the top with games in hand on most of their chasers, including Shirebrook.

​”It’s a big game. They’re all big games when you’re top of the league because everyone wants to beat you,” said Mason.

"The lads have got themselves in a really good position and we have played some good stuff on some poor pitches. We have dug when we’ve had to dig and not been able to play our usual game, which we can do at Roundwood at times.

"T he lads are doing superb, every one of them.”

Parkgate won 3-0 at Brigg Town last weekend with strikes from Dom Hart, Jack Haslam and Liam Royles but were then frustrated by the postponement of Tuesday’s home fixture against Clay Cross. It was a debatable decision.

“The pitch was hard in one area but you could still get a key in, which you can’t in the middle of summer,” said Mason.

"I think the match should have been played but you have to respect the referee’s decision and he has a duty of care.

"The bad thing is that it adds to our fixture backlog and we are going to lose more games to the weather. The good thing is that it makes us a little bit fresher for Saturday.”