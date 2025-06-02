Change of league leads to departure of Swallownest FC manager

Moving on: Jamie Housley

MANAGER Jamie Housley has parted company with Swallownest FC in the wake of their move to a new league.

The popular boss has stepped down after 18 months in charge as the club comes to terms with its FA enforced switch from the Northern Counties East League to the United Counties League.

Housley helped stabilise Swallownest during his tenure and led them to a 16th place finish in NCEL Division One last season, breaking a cycle of successive relegation battles.

Chairperson Louise Pink confirmed that the change of league was behind the manager’s decision. His management team have also left.

Swallownest (blue) in action away to Maltby in the NCEL last season.

"Essentially that is it,” she said. “I understand his perspective and everything is amicable.

"I think Jamie had an inkling that some of the players were moving on. On top of that it is a busy role, a volunteer role, and it takes a lot of your time and he has a young family

"We are very sad to lose Jamie. It’s also a shame because he had done a great job and we were building on something quite strong. He was a good fit for Swallownest.

"When he applied for he wasn’t the stand-out in terms of qualifications but we saw something in him and he believed in our ambition as a club. We want to place on record our appreciation for everything he and his management team have done, and particularly the success of last season.

"Him leaving is one of those unintended consequences (of moving league) but it is what it is. We are back to rebuilding.”

Swallownest have already advertised for a successor and have had a decent response so far.

"We are getting on with it. It has to be business as usual. We might be volunteers but we are running an organisation,” she said. “Our committee are looking at applicants and doing their research.

"The applications we have had so far are from the NCEL and a couple of people with experience of the new league.

"Ideally we want someone in place fairly quickly because we have a pre-season to confirm and the new person will need time to plan their own things and get to know the club. It’s a two-way thing."

Swallownest will compete at the same level, Level 6, next season but venture into unfamiliar territory to play the likes of Sleaford Town, Southwell City, Gedling MW and Holwell Sports in UCL Division One.

Even though the names are less familiar and there will be much fewer local derbies, the mileage will be similar to what Swall clocked up in the NCEL.

Added Louise: “I think there’s an outside view that the United Counties League is not as competitive. I think that’s an unfair assumption to make. It’s the same level of football.

"As I’ve said before, this is not a demotion for Swallownest and we are determined to make a success of it.”