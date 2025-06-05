Centre-half Sidni steals the Goal of the Season glory for Rotherham United Women

Sidni Simmons of Rotherham United Women receives her award from head of performance Ethan Wymer. Photos by Andy Litchfield

A ROCKET of a strike from a defender topped the public vote for Rotherham United Women’s Goal of the Season.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sidni Simmons’ free-kick which claimed a dramatic 1-0 victory in injury time against SJR Worksop was a clear winner in a poll of supporters.

Her strike netted a crucial three points for the Millers after a close-fought match in which the visitors repeatedly tested Rotherham keeper Ashleigh Ridsdel-Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sidni said: “Winning goal of the season is a good achievement, particularly as a centre-half because we rarely get to embrace the special moments.

Rotherham United Women's Player of the Year Alesha Gale with manager Adam Rawlings

“It was a great feeling in the moment when scoring, especially with it being the winning goal to keep us in the running for the league at that time.

“It’s great to see it get recognised by all the people voting – so a big thank you to all of them.”

A spectacular lob from striker Jess Jones at Anstey Nomads came second in the vote, while a curler from skipper Lori-Anne Tart in a 5-0 win at SJR Worksop finished third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simmons was presented with her award by head of performance Ethan Wymer at the RUWFC awards night at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rotherham United Women U21s Player of the Year Ruby Hellewell with manager Alex Morrisroe

Other award winners included:

Players’ Player of the Year: Lauren Winter

Player of the Year: Alesha Gale

Young Player of the Year: Lexie Butterworth

U21s Players’ Player of the Year: Emily Bell

U21s Player of the Year: Ruby Hellewell

Top Goalscorer: Alesha Gale

Clubwoman of the Year: Lauren Winter