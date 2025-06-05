Centre-half Sidni steals the Goal of the Season glory for Rotherham United Women
Sidni Simmons’ free-kick which claimed a dramatic 1-0 victory in injury time against SJR Worksop was a clear winner in a poll of supporters.
Her strike netted a crucial three points for the Millers after a close-fought match in which the visitors repeatedly tested Rotherham keeper Ashleigh Ridsdel-Harrison.
Sidni said: “Winning goal of the season is a good achievement, particularly as a centre-half because we rarely get to embrace the special moments.
“It was a great feeling in the moment when scoring, especially with it being the winning goal to keep us in the running for the league at that time.
“It’s great to see it get recognised by all the people voting – so a big thank you to all of them.”
A spectacular lob from striker Jess Jones at Anstey Nomads came second in the vote, while a curler from skipper Lori-Anne Tart in a 5-0 win at SJR Worksop finished third.
Simmons was presented with her award by head of performance Ethan Wymer at the RUWFC awards night at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Other award winners included:
Players’ Player of the Year: Lauren Winter
Player of the Year: Alesha Gale
Young Player of the Year: Lexie Butterworth
U21s Players’ Player of the Year: Emily Bell
U21s Player of the Year: Ruby Hellewell
Top Goalscorer: Alesha Gale
Clubwoman of the Year: Lauren Winter
