Several good causes will benefit from the game at Phoenix Sports and Social Club at Brinsworth on Sunday, March 24 in tribute to David Rudman, who died following a short battle with pneumonia and liver and kidney failure four years ago.

A David Rudman FC team will take on a Hollyoaks XI and funds raised will be split between Rotherham Community Hospital, Cash for Kids, MacMillan and Portage.

Among those taking part are Nick Edwards from Britain’s Got Talent. Neil Ashton from Brassic, model Sarah Hughes, Jack Downham from Emmerdale, Paul Pashley from The Voice and actors from Hollyoaks, with more special guests to be announced.

Other attractions on the day include bouncy castle, face painting, hook-a-duck and various stalls.