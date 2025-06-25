Cameron Humphreys joins Port Vale after ending his stay at Rotherham United

Moving on: Cameron Humphreys

CAMERON Humphreys has left Rotherham United and joined Port Vale after turning down the offer of a new contract.

The 26-year-old called time on his three-year stay with the Millers and has signed a two-year deal with the newly-promoted League One counterparts..

Humphreys becomes their fifth signing of the summer.

Manager Darren Moore, said: “We’re really pleased to have Cameron joining us. He’s a commanding centre-half who is confident in possession and another player who has plenty of experience behind him at a high level.

“He will be a fantastic addition to the group and myself and the staff are looking forward to working with him.”

Discussing the departure of Humphreys, Millers manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser: "He just felt like he needed a fresh challenge. It wasn’t about terms, although I know people will assume it is.

"He has been looking (elsewhere), I have been looking, and we thought it would be better if we parted ways.”

Schooled in Manchester City’s academy, Humphreys joined Rotherham as a free agent from Belgian side Zulte Waregem in 2022 when Hamshaw was part of Paul Warne’s coaching staff.

The ball-playing centre-half’s time at the club was never dull.

He made 40 appearances in helping win a Championship relegation battle in his first season.

Relegation followed the year after and then came last season’s bumpy League One campaign, when he was exiled from the first-team squad by boss Steve Evans for most of December.

He returned as a midfielder before ending the season back in defence.

Humphreys played under five managers in his three years – Warne, Matt Taylor, Leam Richardson, Evans and Hamshaw.

"Cam was good around the place, a really lively character,” added Hamshaw.

"I’d like to thank him for everything he has done for the football club. We turn the next page and move on.”