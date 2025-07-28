Bumper amount handed out thanks to Rotherham Charity Cup
The AGM heard that £7,000 will be distributed this year, the most raised during the competition in a single season.
The draw for the opening rounds of this season’s competition was made with several new clubs entering this time.
The first round draw includes last season’s runners-up, Wombwell Main, away to one of the new clubs, Cottage whilst Athersley Rec have entered for the first time and have a home tie against Wickersley CC.
First round (on Thursday, August 14th) is: Thorpe Hesley Village v Deer Park Tap; Wincobank Rovers v Brinsworth DC; Athersley Rec v Wickersley CC; Cottage v Wombwell Main.
The second round is on successive weeks with the first of them on Thursday, August 21st featuring Groves Social v Barnsley Town; Joker v Swinton Ring O’Bells; Wincobank Rovers or Brinsworth DC v Westville; Athersley Rec or Wickersley CC v Thorpe Hesley Village or Deer Park Tap.
The second round ties on Thursday, August 28th are: AFP Pewter Pot v Lord Reresby; Gym Bar v Dinnington Dynamoes; Cottage or Wombwell Main v AFC Lord Nelson; Gate Inn v FC Mail Coach.
The quarter-finals will be on consecutive Thursdays in October starting on October 9th. All at Herringthorpe Stadium.
*Donations will be made to Rotherham Hospice; Rotherham Hospital Community Charity Dementia Appeal; Rotherham Talking Newspaper (all £1,000).
High Hopes Riding for Disabled (£780); Stag Memory Lane Cafe (£770); CEAD (£750); Headway Rotherham and Beacon SY Carer Support, Rotherham branch (both £600); Woodlands Club charity Men in Sheds, Swinton (£500).
