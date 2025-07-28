Bumper amount handed out thanks to Rotherham Charity Cup

By Les Payne
Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:17 BST
Winners: AFP captain Liam Flint is handed the Rotherham Charity Cup last season by president Chris Eyre (right) and committee member Bruce Bickerdike.placeholder image
Winners: AFP captain Liam Flint is handed the Rotherham Charity Cup last season by president Chris Eyre (right) and committee member Bruce Bickerdike.
IT was a bumper season for the Rotherham Charity Cup with a record amount set to be handed out to local charities and organisations.

The AGM heard that £7,000 will be distributed this year, the most raised during the competition in a single season.

The draw for the opening rounds of this season’s competition was made with several new clubs entering this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first round draw includes last season’s runners-up, Wombwell Main, away to one of the new clubs, Cottage whilst Athersley Rec have entered for the first time and have a home tie against Wickersley CC.

First round (on Thursday, August 14th) is: Thorpe Hesley Village v Deer Park Tap; Wincobank Rovers v Brinsworth DC; Athersley Rec v Wickersley CC; Cottage v Wombwell Main.

The second round is on successive weeks with the first of them on Thursday, August 21st featuring Groves Social v Barnsley Town; Joker v Swinton Ring O’Bells; Wincobank Rovers or Brinsworth DC v Westville; Athersley Rec or Wickersley CC v Thorpe Hesley Village or Deer Park Tap.

The second round ties on Thursday, August 28th are: AFP Pewter Pot v Lord Reresby; Gym Bar v Dinnington Dynamoes; Cottage or Wombwell Main v AFC Lord Nelson; Gate Inn v FC Mail Coach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The quarter-finals will be on consecutive Thursdays in October starting on October 9th. All at Herringthorpe Stadium.

*Donations will be made to Rotherham Hospice; Rotherham Hospital Community Charity Dementia Appeal; Rotherham Talking Newspaper (all £1,000).

High Hopes Riding for Disabled (£780); Stag Memory Lane Cafe (£770); CEAD (£750); Headway Rotherham and Beacon SY Carer Support, Rotherham branch (both £600); Woodlands Club charity Men in Sheds, Swinton (£500).

Related topics:AGM

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice