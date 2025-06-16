Building blocks for better times are in place, says Rotherham United's Joe Powell

Rotherham United need to make amends for last season. Picture by Jim Brailsford

JOE Powell insists Rotherham United already have the core of a squad that can bring winning football back to the club.

The set piece specialist swapped Burton Albion for South Yorkshire last summer in the hope of trading the lower reaches of League One for a promotion tilt.

It never happened and never looked like happening, even with lots of know-how and ability among the 14 new players brought in by Steve Evans.

With many of those players still at the club, there is a desire to right a few wrongs and, in manager Matt Hamshaw, a seasoned coach with the potential to get more out of them.

Powell said: “The manager says things will be very different. Everyone is in it together. We’re ready for a big, tough season.

“Is a big overhaul needed? No, I don’t think so. I think we have the foundations to have a spectacular team. The manager will instil more things in us, which will be perfect for next season. “Quite a few of us are still in contract and it is important because we know what’s needed. It gives the club a platform to start with.”

With his cultured left foot and creativity, Powell was a regular choice last term.

He made 55 appearances in total, all but eight of them under Evans.

“It’s been very rocky, a roller-coaster ride for quite a few reasons,” explained the 26-year-old.

“As players, we didn’t give the most upsailing performances throughout the season. Obviously, regarding the staff, you get different things from different staff. Sometimes the performances weren’t there, sometimes the information wasn’t there.

“Hopefully, going into next season we can fit them both together and have a good one.”

After Hamshaw took over in April, Rotherham had a bit more about them.

They won four and drew two of their remaining eight games, hinting at better times ahead.

“The biggest cog in the wheel is the gaffer,” added Powell. “We’ve got him in and he’s been great so far.

“He will make the decisions. We need to fit everything together to make a finished jigsaw puzzle.”