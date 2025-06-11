Bristol Rovers on trail of Rotherham United forward Jonson Clarke-Harris

Outside interest: Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture by Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is being linked with a move to Bristol Rovers.

The League Two club are understood to be interested in giving the 30-year-old a fresh start at the Memorial Stadium, where had two successful seasons earlier in his career, scoring nearly 30 goals.

Rotherham signed Clarke-Harris from Peterborough United last summer on a two-year contract.

The move re-united him with then manager Steve Evans, who first brought him to AESSEAL New York Stadium for a club record fee back in 2014.

Johnson Clarke-Harris in action last season. Pictures by Jim Brailsford

Even though Evans declared last year’s return “the League One coup of the summer transfer window,” Clarke-Harris wasn’t able to live up to the billing and scored eight goals in 33 appearances in a season stunted by injury and fitness concerns.

He has remained a popular figure with Rovers supporters for his previous exploits with the Gas, who are now managed by ex-Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke.

They agreed a record fee of around £800,000 plus adds to take him back from Peterborough two years ago only for the deal to fall through at the 11th hour due to an admin issue.

Rotherham subsequently signed him from Posh a year later.

Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw

When asked about the Clarke-Harris situation by the Advertiser this week, Millers manager said: “There has been interest but it has only been interest. No-one has put an offer on the table for us yet. Until we get (a suitable) one he is still our player.”

In common with most clubs, Rotherham have had a quiet start to the summer transfer window.

Conversations continue but clubs and individuals are willing to bide their time to strike the best deals.

Hamshaw said: "We have put a few bids in to clubs but they are in no rush and if we had a bid for one of our players we wouldn’t be in a rush either.

"I’m happy where we are, I’m optimistic where we are and as I’ve said before, it should be now when the transfer market in general starts picking up.”

Rotherham report back for pre-season training on Thursday, June 26 and have added another match to their pre-season roster, at home to Sheffield United on Saturday, July 19 (3pm).