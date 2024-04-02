Firstly a new name would be etched on the long-established trophy as they and Swinton’s Park View were first time finalists.That particular first went to Park View following the historic first ever penalty shoot-out in the 127 finals stretching back to 1897.Both sides struck them with conviction and accuracy. But Park View ‘keeper Ben Priestley guessed correctly, diving left to parry Brinsworth’s fourth penalty from Joe McGuinness.Lee Hill confidently restored parity for Brinsworth but Morgan James grasped his opportunity to be a ‘Mont’ matchwinner to clinch it 5-4 after the sides had finished 1-1 after extra-time.Brinsworth opened the better but Park View grabbed the lead on 25 minutes, courtesy of a sweetly struck, 20 yard free-kick from Callum Walton after central defender Cameron Hough’s mazy run was halted unfairly.Taylor Nicholson’s cultured left foot began to provoke danger for Brinsworth. Priestley twice denied him but couldn’t do so a third time - Nicholson striking a fine shot from just outside the area to put Brinsworth level four minutes from half-time.Park View’s attacking threat improved distinctly on the introduction midway through the second half of big striker Sam Foulds and wide man Brady Roberts.Foulds headed a good chance wide and was instrumental in a fine opening for Luke Walker which Ross Pritchard saved with his legs.Five minutes from time, Harry Day was denied the winner for Brinsworth when Priestley produced a tremendous reflex save, deflecting the ball onto a post.Priestley showed his agility again in extra-time to prevent an own goal from Day’s delivery before Park View had the better chances in the final 15 minutes, Pritchard brilliantly denying Foulds while the dangerous Walton went close.So to penalties with Dean Conway, Harry Day, Taylor Nicholson and Lee Hill for Brinsworth with Park View’s winning full house from Jack Harrison, Callum Walton, Callum Cheetham, Sam Foulds and Morgan James.BRINSWORTH DC: Pritchard; Henry (McGuinness 80), Elwell; Green (Goodwin 15), Crookes, Kitchen; Day, Morris, Hopewell (Hill 118), Hill (Conway 71), Nicholson. Unused: Dunston.PARK VIEW: Priestley; Hancock (Greaves 80), Blackwood; Thompson, Hough, Darker (Roberts 67); Cheetham (Foulds 67), Harrison, Walker (Cheetham 100), Hemmingway (James hit), Walton. Unused: Darby.*Park View can now hunt a cup double having also reached the Rotherham Charity Cup Final and could again meet Brinsworth DC who play their semi-final against Queens Utd on Thursday, April 18th at Parkgate (7).