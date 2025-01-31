Bring Me The Horizon set to get Maltby Main FC rocking

Mat Nicholls from Bring Me The Horizon in his Maltby Main shirt

A FOOTBALL club wants its home ground to be rocking tomorrow with the help of some crowd-pulling special guests.

​Members of Rock band Bring Me the Horizon will be at Muglet Lane for Maltby Main’s clash with promotion chasers Wombwell Town (3pm).

It’s the result of an alliance which has seen the worldwide band sponsor the Miners’ kits this season thanks to links forged with its drummer, Maltby-born Mat Nicholls.

Although not everyone going along to the fixture will be there for the football, it’s a chance for Maltby to show what they’re about in front of what is expected to a season’s best gate.

Recent action from Maltby Main FC, with Mack Warne on the attack against Swallownest. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

Chairman Kieron White told the Advertiser: “The biggest crowd I’ve seen in my time here is 270 so it would be good to get about 500 people in and show what the club could be capable of here in the longer term.

“Hopefully people who come along with like what they see, enjoy the matchday experience and want to come back.”

Bring Me The Horizion won Best Rock Act at last year’s BRIT Awards and have won another nomination for this year.

Maltby deserve more support than they have been getting. They have been encouraged to get the ball down and play by manager Joe Austin this season after their relegation from the top flight of the Northern Counties East League.

Bring Me The Horizon's Mat Nicholls with young Maltby Main supporter Archie White

While a pre-Christmas dip in form held them back, they are back on the fringes of the play-off places in Division One and have recorded three straight wins.

The club will be handing out exclusive free tee-shirts to mark the visit of Bring Me The Horizon.