Bring Me The Horizon are heading to Maltby Main FC

Mat Nicholls from Bring Me The Horizon with young Maltby Main fan Archie

WORLDWIDE rockers Bring Me The Horizon are set to watch their first game at Maltby Main.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members from the band and their team will attend the match against Wombwell Town at Muglet Lane on Saturday, February 1.

The British rock band sponsor Maltby Main FC’s home and away kits for the 2024/25 season after the club linked up with drummer, Maltby-born Mat Nicholls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club will also be handing out exclusive free t-shirts for kids at the match while stocks last.

Maltby Main in action against Swallownest at Muglet Lane on Saturday

Maltby Main FC chairman Kieron White said: "We can't wait to welcome the band and their team.

"Everyone at the club is really excited about seeing them watch us for the first time and it's creating a real buzz around the club and village.

"What we set out to do at the start of the season was to link up with Matt and give something back to the community and at this game we've got some exclusive children's t-shirts to hand out to supporters as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a fun day planned and we'd love to see the community turn out in force to back their club."

Mat Nicholls from Bring Me The Horizon in Maltby Main shirt

The Bring Me The Horizon drummer also joined forces with his home -own club earlier this season to create a new line of clothing and help with the redesign of the club's new cafe and team shop.

Maltby play are pushing to get into the play-offs in Northern Counties East League Division One and beat near neighbours Swallownest 3-1 on Saturday.