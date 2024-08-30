Rotherham United Women after winning last season's League Plate. Pictures by Julian Barker

​ROTHERHAM United Women are being asked to play every game like a cup final, starting this weekend.

Only one promotion place is up the grabs in the ten-team East Midlands Regional League Premier Division

The Millers, fourth last season, start away to Mansfield Town Ladies on Sunday (2pm) before hosting last season’s runners-up Chesterfield Ladies and then Sheffield FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, says new manager Rob Hilton, they need to hit the ground running.

"Some good teams like Sheffield have come into the league,” he said. “Mansfield have recruited quite well and are going to be strong. With those two and Chesterfield, that’s our first three games and they are going to be vital for us.

"If we win those three it will set our season up.

"Only one team goes up so there’s not much margin for error. If you lose a couple you’re under pressure. Every game is like a cup final so we have got to play them like a cup final.”

Rotherham have seen changes on and off the pitch during the close season. They have recruited Amy Dawson from Hilton’s former club, Barnsley, and retained the services of bright young forward Alesha Gayle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a settled squad now,” added Rob. "We have kept some crucial players we wanted to retain and we have got new players in and around them. There’s a nice balance.

"It’s good that after this weekend’s away game we have a long run of games at home. We are happy with that.

"The aim is promotion.”

The Millers have been drawn at home to either Grimsby Borough or Chesterfield Women – from the league below – in the Women’s FA Cup.

Kiveton Park Women visit Gainsborough Trinity in the first round qualifying on Sunday.