And this league remains so poor that we’re not out of play-off contention.

David Rawson.

Performances aren’t where they should be. There’s a process. Players’ time off is cancelled. There have been difficult conversations, but chairman and manager stand shoulder to shoulder.

All excellent stuff. Effective, too, without the awkwardness of an actual game to watch and a result to ponder.

Because it’s not that complicated.

This squad was built as a straight-down-the-middle promotion-challenging machine. It’s shown it can be grindingly effective, but it’s felt like it’s played much of the season with the handbrake on. It should be higher up the table. It’s not, because everything is narrow: the formation, the range of attacking patterns coached into them, the available strategies beyond “Get it to Wilks” and hope JCH comes good.

If any other manager were in charge, there’d be a much more serious inquest going on. In fact, if any other manager were in charge, there’d be a low-level drumbeat demanding their replacement with the manager presently in the home dugout. So it goes.

Evans is the kind of manager who needs things to fall his way a bit. It’s pretty well always fallen for him here, and it might have just done so again.

Had, for example, there been an obvious available candidate (in terms of ability, but also acceptability to our idea of ourselves), I wonder if the chairman would have shown quite so much solidarity. A fortnight without any meaningful fixtures is generally a good time to make a change.

But there isn’t any obvious candidate. And the shambles that followed Taylor’s dismissal must still haunt the New York boardroom, as (perhaps just as much) must the somewhat chaotic recruitment process that led to Taylor’s arrival after Warne.

Which means doing the right thing – giving the manager space to work, giving support when it’s not working perfectly – is also the easiest thing. Meanwhile, time away from football allows Barnsley to be presented as a closer contest than it was, and to break the spiral of negativity that might otherwise take root. Had we played Bolton, and had we lost, I wonder what might have come next.

If we win at Crawley, it’s all fallen for Evans pretty nicely. The players know now they can’t bet on waiting him out, the chairman’s backing must surely be good through January and the fire of criticism from the stands has died down for lack of fuel.

And this league remains so poor that we’re not out of play-off contention.

The season (re)starts here.