John Breckin received the Jeff Astle Award for services to brain health from Jeff's widow Laraine Astle and Jeff's daughter and founder of the Jeff Astle Foundation Dawn Astle. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

​ROTHERHAM United legend John Breckin said it was “one hell of a surprise” as he picked up an award for his work around dementia and brain health.

​Breck’s monthly Memory Club has been running for three years, offering people who have encountered Alzheimer’s and dementia the chance to have a cuppa and a chat and share their experiences.

It offers support to ex-players, fans and their families with brain-related illnesses.

Now John’s pioneering work has been recognised by the very first Jeff Astle Award.

Established by the PFA, it is in honour of the late, great Jeff Astle, the ex-West Brom and England defender who passed away in 2002 at the age of just 59 after being diagnosed with Early Onset Dementia.

"To get this award was a hell of a surprise and a huge honour,” said John.

""It’s not just me through. I’ve got a tremendous team and some great volunteers and I’ve also had support from Rotherham United, from the chairman right through to the cleaners.

"It’s about supporting people who are suffering and their partners who need a little bit of help and a little bit of love. It’s also about supporting the ex-players. We’ve got to look after these lads.”

Such has been the success of the Memory Club, similar groups have been formed at Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday. Chesterfield and Notts County are coming on board as well as non-league clubs.

"Ideally we’d like every Football League club to do so,” added John, who also gets backing from the Rotherham United Community Sports Trust.

“I can’t thank the clubs who have joined us on this journey enough and I would love for this to be something that every club in the country gets behind.”

The presentation was made at the latest Memory Club meeting at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Among those present were Jeff’s daughter Dawn Astle, who helped found the Jeff Astle Foundation and is also the Project Lead for Neurodegenerative Disease in Football at the PFA.

Jeff’s wife, Laraine, also attended along with Head of Brain Health at the PFA, Dr Adam White.

Dawn said: “The world would be a lonelier place without the care and selfless work of people like John.

"It takes the dedication of really committed people to help families and individuals in times of need. His commitment to the Memory Club is evident in everything he does.”

Handing over the award, she added: “Even though John is a very private and wouldn’t necessarily want all of this, I think it’s important every now and again that we recognise his dedication, empathy and hard work. He absolutely, thoroughly, deserves it.”