Box-to-box midfielder Kian Spence kicks off Rotherham United's summer recruitment push

Settling in: Kian Spence checks in at AESSEAL New York Stadium

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw has got his first new signing over the line at Rotherham United, saying: “He ticks all the boxes”.

Kian Spence signed on a free transfer from Barrow to start the summer recruitment push.

The 24-year-old has been a regular with the League Two club since joining them two years ago and turned down the offer of a new contract to make a fresh start elsewhere.

"He’s a box to box midfielder player,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “He started off at Middlesbrough and turned a deal down there to go and play men’s football at Scarborough.

"He went up to Barrow and did really well up there.

"He’s a good age, a good kid. I like his character and all the reviews have come back really good.”

Not afraid to take a pot at goal from distance, Harrogate-born Spence scored nine goals in his first season at Barrow and five last season.

Hamshaw will try and get a bigger return from the new man

"I think he can chip in with more goals,” he said. “He has good set piece delivery and scores a number of goals from outside the box, which I was keen to add to the team. We need to get more goals from midfield with Joe (Powell) and himself.

"Ultimately I think Kian is a ‘Rotherham’ player and the fans will really take to him.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve and puts himself about.

"He ticks the boxes of the type I am looking to bring into the football club.

"He’s my first signing since returning to Rotherham, so I’ll always remember him.”

Spence, who has signed a two-year deal, said he was “buzzing” to get it done so quickly in time for pre-season.

He added: "I can't wait to get going and test myself in this division and to show everyone what I can do.

"I want to get goals, create chances and work hard for the team."