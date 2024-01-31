Parkgate manager Scott Mason (right)

The Steelmen swept aside Handsworth 5-2 at Roundwood last night to set up a semi-final at home to Worksop Town.

Trailing early on, Gate levelled from Brandon Whitfield’s “worldie” 25-yarder soon after half time before a 13-minute hat-trick from Ross Duggan after the break put them in the clear.

Silas Valladolid-Collins added a solo fifth goal before higher-division Handsworth scored a late consolation.

Ross Duggan: second-half hat-trick for Parkgate against Handsworth in the Sheffield Senior Cup quarter-final.

Manager Scott Mason said: “We made a few changes from Saturday but looking at the squad I knew we could compete and compete we did.

“We started well and then conceded early and it knocked our duck off a little bit. We weren't winning the first and second balls but in the second half our movement, quality and thinking was really good. We were excellent.”

Despite being top of NCEL Division One and unbeaten since October, the Steelmen will go in as underdogs against Worksop, who play in the Northern Premier League’s Premier Division.

“They beat Emley 10-0 in the quarter-final,” noted Mason. “They are flying high, three steps above, and I’m sure they will take a semi-final seriously but now we’re here we want to reach the final. We still have 19 league games and two cup ties to fit in, which is a concern because we are now into February.

"The league is the priority but we can swap our squad about and still be strong on the night. It’s whether the lads can compete with the quality Worksop have. It should be a good game and I’m sure Worksop will bring a good crowd.”

Parkgate last reached the final of the Senior Cup in 2011, losing 3-0 to Stocksbridge at Hillsborough.

Worksop last lifted the trophy two years ago, beating Maltby Main, who also featured in last year’s final when they lost to Emley at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster.

This year's other semi-final is between Stocksbridge and Penistone Church.