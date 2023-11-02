MANAGER Pete Jarvis praised Rotherham United Women after they chalked up a fourth win on the spin.

Great run: Milllers Women team and management. Picture by JULIAN BARKER

They beat Anstey Nomads 4-2 at Roundwood last weekend to move second in the East Regional Midlands League Premier Division.

Jessie Broadhurst, who netted in the dramatic 3-2 FA Cup victory against Long Itchington the previous week, was on the mark again, firing a classic finish into the top corner in the first half and gobbling up the rebound to her own saved shot in the closing minutes

The other goals were coolly taken by Maddy Wilson, who now has five in her last three, and Lauren Brogan.

The victory was anchored by a dogged display from the home defence, in which captain Lori-Anne Tart took Player of the Match honours

The Millers surged into a 3-0 lead before half-time on Sunday and despite Anstey pulling a goal back after the break, the home side were able to manage the second half without too many pre-Halloween scares.

Keeper Katrina Parsons made a couple of smart stops before Broadhurst restored the three goal lead and there was still time for Jess Jones to strike a post before a late Nomads goal proved little more than a consolation.

Jarvis said: “They gave us a few different challenges with the way they were pressing us pressing us and they kept adapting but we managed to find the solutions really well, managed to find the space in behind when it was on and managed to find the ball into feet when that was on. That really helped us to be in control of the first half and to give us the 3-0 lead.

"The second half was a little bit more messy but defensively we were good and in the end I think we deserved the victory and I’m really pleased with the performance overall.”

Next up is a trip to mid-table Mansfield Town on Sunday.

Added Jarvis: “It will be another challenge for us – they are a good team, very well organised. They were very good defensively both times we them played them last season and have got a couple of new additions."

The Millers’ Reserves also enjoyed another high-scoring win at the weekend, overcoming Socrates Ladies 4-1 at Dinnington Community Centre.

Centre-half Emily Walker was in the goals for the second time in a month, netting twice, while newcomer Sofiat Rufus dispatched a penalty and winger Demi Weekes also scored as Dave Vine’s side comfortably overturned an early goal from their hosts