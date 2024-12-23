Chris Brook and Jane Whitlam next to Cortonwood Miners Welfare

A LEGENDARY football scout who discovered talent from the Dearne region and beyond will be honoured in the new year with a blue plaque.

​Mark Crook ran the Wath Wanderers Football team at Brampton on behalf of Wolves.

For more than three decades he helped send footballers that he had scouted and developed to Molineux and beyond with the likes of Ron Flowers, Roy Swinbourne and Alan Sunderland amongst his finest finds.

The idea to honour Mark is being spearheaded by local football historian Chris Brook. He ran a similar campaign to recognise the former West Melton home of the Robledo brothers, George and Ted, who won the FA Cup at Newcastle United.

Mark Crook

Chris said: “Mark’s story is a unique one. More than 80 professional footballers were helped in their careers by Mark and he clearly had a tremendous eye for a footballer.

"The idea to run what was essentially the first ever football academy was so ahead of its time. He was a pioneer and visionary for football.”

The plaque will be placed at the Cortonwood MW building which was once the base for the Wath Wanderers.

Mark played for Wolves as well as Blackpool, Swindon Town and Luton Town.

After retiring as a player, he took up scouting and was given the freedom to run his own club at Brampton with the best players he found then sent to Wolves for the likes of Stan Cullis to run the rule over.

Mark’s family still lives locally with his granddaughter, Jane Whitlam, backing the project.

A provisional unveiling of the plaque is scheduled for Friday May 30 (2pm) with a book on the Wath Wanderers planned later in the year.

Funding for the plaque is provisionally agreed with Brampton Bierlow Parish Council and the Hoober Ward.

Anyone interested in the unveiling and/or the book please visit tinyurl.com/crookwwfc

For Wath Wanderers memories please send to [email protected]