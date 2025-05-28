Blue plaque honour for renowned football scout Mark Crook

Steve Daley, Gerry Taylor and Bob Hatton passed through Wath on their way to Wolves

​A LEGENDARY football scout who discovered talent from the Dearne region and beyond will be honoured with the unveiling of a blue plaque next week.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Crook ran the Wath Wanderers Football team at Brampton on behalf of Wolves.

For more than three decades he helped send footballers that he had scouted and developed to Molineux and beyond with the likes of Ron Flowers, Roy Swinbourne and Alan Sunderland amongst his finest finds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea to honour Mark is being spearheaded by local football historian Chris Brook, who also ran a similar campaign to recognise the former West Melton home of the Robledo brothers, George and Ted, who won the FA Cup at Newcastle United.

Mark Crook

Chris said: “Mark’s story is a unique one that should never be forgotten.

“More than 100 professional footballers were helped in their careers by Mark. The idea to run what was essentially the first ever football academy was so ahead of its time.

"He was a pioneer and visionary for football."

The plaque will be placed at the Cortonwood Miners’ Welfare building which was once the base for Wath Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unveiling is scheduled for Friday, May 30 at 2pm with a book on Wath Wanderers planned later in the year.

Anyone interested in the unveiling and/or the book please visit tinyurl.com/crookwwfc or with memories of Wath Wanderers [email protected]