Blue plaque honour for renowned football scout Mark Crook
For more than three decades he helped send footballers that he had scouted and developed to Molineux and beyond with the likes of Ron Flowers, Roy Swinbourne and Alan Sunderland amongst his finest finds.
The idea to honour Mark is being spearheaded by local football historian Chris Brook, who also ran a similar campaign to recognise the former West Melton home of the Robledo brothers, George and Ted, who won the FA Cup at Newcastle United.
Chris said: “Mark’s story is a unique one that should never be forgotten.
“More than 100 professional footballers were helped in their careers by Mark. The idea to run what was essentially the first ever football academy was so ahead of its time.
"He was a pioneer and visionary for football."
The plaque will be placed at the Cortonwood Miners’ Welfare building which was once the base for Wath Wanderers.
The unveiling is scheduled for Friday, May 30 at 2pm with a book on Wath Wanderers planned later in the year.
Anyone interested in the unveiling and/or the book please visit tinyurl.com/crookwwfc or with memories of Wath Wanderers [email protected]