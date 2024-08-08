Park View, latest winners of the Rotherham Charity Cup.

​A RECORD amount of £7,500 will be donated by the Rotherham Charity Cup to local charities and organisations this year.

It is the largest amount raised in the 135 years of the football competition, aided by a donation following the winding up of Rotherham FA and great support from the Rotherham Sunday League.

The largest donation of £1,200 goes to Rotherham General Hospital’s Tiny Tots Appeal.

Donations of £1,000 got to Rotherham Talking Newspaper, High Hopes Riding for the Disabled and Rotherham Support Group for Parkinson’s UK.

Action from this year's Rotherham Charity Cup final at AESSEAL New York Stadium between Queens United and Park View

There is £800 for the Stag-based Memory Lane dementia cafe and for Rotherham Cancer Care branch; £600 each for CEAD (Community Education for Adult Disablities) and Headway Brain Injury Charity, Rotherham whilst £500 goes to Beacon Rotherham Carer Support Service.

THE draw for the 2024/25 competition saw holders Park View drawn at home to Wombwell Main.

Last season’s runners-up, Queens United, have changed their name to The Plough after moving HQ and they are away to AFP Pewter Pot.

The draw is: AFP Pewter Pot v The Plough; Swinton Ring O’Bells v AFC Lord Nelson; Brinsworth DC v Joker Wickersley Youth (all on Thursday, August 22).

Thurs August 29: Swinton Robin Hood v Groves Social; Rig Dyke v Aston Lodge.

Thurs September 5: Lord Reresby v AFC Trades; Westville v AFC Maltby; Park View v Wombwell Main.