Best result yet for the Rotherham Charity Cup
It is the largest amount raised in the 135 years of the football competition, aided by a donation following the winding up of Rotherham FA and great support from the Rotherham Sunday League.
The largest donation of £1,200 goes to Rotherham General Hospital’s Tiny Tots Appeal.
Donations of £1,000 got to Rotherham Talking Newspaper, High Hopes Riding for the Disabled and Rotherham Support Group for Parkinson’s UK.
There is £800 for the Stag-based Memory Lane dementia cafe and for Rotherham Cancer Care branch; £600 each for CEAD (Community Education for Adult Disablities) and Headway Brain Injury Charity, Rotherham whilst £500 goes to Beacon Rotherham Carer Support Service.
THE draw for the 2024/25 competition saw holders Park View drawn at home to Wombwell Main.
Last season’s runners-up, Queens United, have changed their name to The Plough after moving HQ and they are away to AFP Pewter Pot.
The draw is: AFP Pewter Pot v The Plough; Swinton Ring O’Bells v AFC Lord Nelson; Brinsworth DC v Joker Wickersley Youth (all on Thursday, August 22).
Thurs August 29: Swinton Robin Hood v Groves Social; Rig Dyke v Aston Lodge.
Thurs September 5: Lord Reresby v AFC Trades; Westville v AFC Maltby; Park View v Wombwell Main.