Wayne Carlisle on duty for Rotherham United. Pic: JIM BRAILSFORD

The decision, by mutual consent, ends a 14-month stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium for a figure who has gained much respect for his conduct and professionalism since Matt Taylor lost his job last month.

Carlisle made the move to Rotherham with Taylor from Exeter City in October last year and helped the club stay in the Championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Taylor moved on, Carlisle formed a three-man interim management team with Dan Green and Scott Brown and oversaw draws against Leeds United and Birmingham City and defeats to Hull City and Swansea City.

Carlisle (44) made no secret of his desire to take on the manager’s job permanently.

Results didn’t quite give him the leverage to state a compelling case but he led the team through a difficult few weeks before Leam Richardson arrived to take on a new head coach role last week.

Carlisle also said he would have liked to stay on and help the fight against relegation but it wasn’t to be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Northern Irishman’s last matchday duties were the in fixture away to Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

"I'm proud of myself and the club and whatever happens this is something I'll look back fondly on,” he said before his departure.

"The players are a fantastic bunch. They give you everything all of the time.”

In a statement, Rotherham United said: “Everyone here would like to place on record their thanks to Wayne for his unwavering commitment and professionalism throughout his time at the club, placing particular emphasis on our gratitude for his contribution while leading first team matters in recent weeks.