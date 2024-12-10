Andre Green in his comeback for Rotherham United against Tranmere Rovers in the Vertu Trophy. Picture by Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United welcomed the return of a “new signing” as Andre Green made a winning return to action after more than a year out.

The striker started the 3-2 defeat of Tranmere Rovers in the Vertu Cup and showed some nice touches before coming off at half time.

It was a milestone for a player who has spent many lonely months in the treatment room and on the sidelines with a ruptured achilles tendon that required surgery.

"It was superb to have him back. He’s like a new signing for us,” said assistant manager Paul Raynor.

Shaun McWilliams gets a tackle in against Tranmere Rovers in the Vertu Trophy. Picture by Jim Brailsford

"He’s been out an awful long time and we’ve been careful with him.

"From the first day he joined in with the passing drills you can see the class he’s got and how comfortable he is on the ball. His weight of pass, his balance, the way he moves with it.

"We got him a few minutes against Doncaster ten days ago and it was great we got him into a competitive game. There is much more to come from Andre. He loved being out there and the guys can see a good player when they train with one and perform with one.

“He was a real plus for us.”

Despite having long spells of control, Rotherham made heavy weather of beating Nigel Adkins’ League Two strugglers, who had Zak Bradshaw sent off early in the second half.

A first-half penalty from Jonson Clarke-Harris and a first Millers goal from Zak Jules soon after the break had them seemingly in control.

But Rovers scored either side of Hakeem Odoffin’s close-range effort to keep a sparse home crowd guessing.

“For 85 minutes it was a positive performance,” said Raynor. “I’m just a little bit disappointed we had to scramble for the last few minutes against a team with ten men that hadn’t really created an awful lot. They had a chance of sneaking penalties out of it, which really shouldn’t have been in the equation.

"The cup is all about getting through and we did that.”

The win took the Millers through to the last 16 and banked them a further £20,000 in prizemoney.

After the rarity of back-to-back wins, attention turns back to League One and the need to pull away from the lower reaches.

Northampton Town, just a point better off, are the visitors on Saturday.