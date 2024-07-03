Muglet Lane, home of Maltby Main

​MALTBY Main FC are back in the market for a first team manager.

Pat McGuire has left after just a month in charge due to new work and travel commitments, signalling what will be a sixth managerial change at Muglet Lane in the space of a year.

The former Frickley Athletic and Thackley joined at the end of May to replace former pro Joe Skarz, who left to pursue a coaching opportunity in the first team set-up at Rotherham United.

In a statement the club said: “It is with regret that we have had to mutually part ways with our manager Pat McGuire due to new work commitments and the travel he now has.

Close-season groundwork at Muglet Lane

"This will directly impact on his important role with us and it was felt that the commitment the job deserves through a long season can't be given.

“Pat has been hard working since arriving in pre season right up to Saturday, when we completed an in-house friendly match.”

Maltby were relegated from the Northern Counties East League Premier Division last season in a period of upheaval on and off the pitch.

Original manager Lee Thompson resigned in October, his successor Jamie Smith stepped down a couple of months later and a second spell in charge for co-managers Andy Dawson and Lee Whitehead ended in March.

Skarz and experienced defender Joe Austin led the team on an interim basis initially in the final weeks of last season and had been due to stay on for the 2024/25 campaign until Skarz’s departure paved the way for McGuire’s arrival.

Austin will remain in charge on an interim basis until a new manager is found.

The club added: “We wish Pat all the best and hope something can work out for more local to him.

“Joe Austin will continue his own hard work he was doing alongside Pat and at the same time he will be getting help off others we have around the club.

“The players we have ready to register will still go through later this week.”

The club says it will not be taking applications for the no.1 role just yet.

Now under the chairmanship of Kieron White, Maltby have had an otherwise positive close season.

Work has been going on to level the pitch at Muglet Lane and top rock band Bring Me the Horizon are sponsoring Main’s home and away shirts next season.

There are also plans to develop a better, integrated youth system.