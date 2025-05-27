Rotherham United fans will face their longest trip to the season when they head to Plymouth Argyle.Rotherham United fans will face their longest trip to the season when they head to Plymouth Argyle.
Rotherham United fans will face their longest trip to the season when they head to Plymouth Argyle.

All the League One grounds Rotherham United fans will visit next season and how far they will travel

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th May 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 08:01 BST
The line-up for the 2025/26 League One season is now complete after AFC Wimbledon’s promotion.

They will join Luton Town, Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City, Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers as the third tier’s new teams.

Stockport, Wycombe and Leyton Orient will have to have another crack at it after losing in the League One play-offs last season, as will Rotherham of course after last season’s disappointing campaign.

It will see Millers fans once again clocking up some serious miles at away grounds up and down the land,

The journeys feature six away days 100 miles or less in total, with Barnsley the shortest, while there will be seven games above 300 miles.

The longest away day is the trek to Plymouth, which will involve a 579 mile trek.

It represents a mileage of 5,026.8 miles all 23 away games.

Here are all the stadiums Hatters fans will head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from Kenilworth Road), running from nearest to longest trip.

Let us know which away trip you are looking forward to the most and why.

Get all your Millers news here.

30 miles.

1. Barnsley

30 miles. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
35.4 miles

2. Doncaster Rovers

35.4 miles Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
47.8 miles

3. Huddersfield Town

47.8 miles Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
56 miles

4. Mansfield Town

56 miles Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneCardiff CityBradford CityPort ValeDoncaster RoversLuton TownRotherham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice