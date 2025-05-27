Stockport, Wycombe and Leyton Orient will have to have another crack at it after losing in the League One play-offs last season, as will Rotherham of course after last season’s disappointing campaign.

It will see Millers fans once again clocking up some serious miles at away grounds up and down the land,

The journeys feature six away days 100 miles or less in total, with Barnsley the shortest, while there will be seven games above 300 miles.

The longest away day is the trek to Plymouth, which will involve a 579 mile trek.

It represents a mileage of 5,026.8 miles all 23 away games.

Here are all the stadiums Hatters fans will head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from Kenilworth Road), running from nearest to longest trip.

Let us know which away trip you are looking forward to the most and why.