ARDUOUS RUN-IN: for Scott Mason and Parkgate FC

​A slew of postponements has left the Steelmen playing catch-up with fixtures and trying to claw back lost ground in the NCEL Division One title race.

They sit five points behind leaders Beverley Town with three games in hand after a goalless draw against Yorkshire Amateur was followed by a 5-1 win over Ollerton Town on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotating the squad of players who also have jobs to hold down and home commitments only adds to the pressures.

Parkgate's Danny Patterson in action earlier this season

Speaking ahead of tonight’s trip to Harrogate Railway, Mason said: "Saturday was only the second game all season we haven’t scored in and it’s a frustrating time for it to happen but we bounced back on Tuesday.

"We asked the lads to get back to enjoying it because there has been nerves there.

"It’s also due to the amount of games. It’s too much. The lads have got jobs and families and they’re trying to juggle home and work life as well as football. It’s new to us as a management team and it’s hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not making any excuses and none of the players are. It is what it is. We can’t help what the league has forced upon us. We’ve just got to get on with it.”

There is no let-up for Gate.

After tonight they go to Louth Town on Saturday and host Retford United on Tuesday (7.45pm) in the pursuit of top spot and promotion.

"We are not even contemplating the play-offs. We’re trying to win the league,” said Scott. "As much as the ball is still in our court, I think the magic number is going to be 103 points. Beverley can get to that and so can Shirebrook, and I think we can get to 107, so we’ll try and do our hardest to do that.

"We have five league games left and I feel we have to win four of them to win the league. We have three of the top six in that run and we also have to go to Harrogate and Louth, who are two good teams.”

He added: "We’ve got a coach booked on Saturday for the lads to relax a little bit.