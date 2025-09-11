The Millers stopped the slide with a battling 1-0 win against Exeter in their last game.

They face a Dons side who have lost two in a row after a decent start to their new surroundings.

Down at the bottom Peterborough and Port Vale are the only sides yet to register a first win of the season. Wycombe got that hoodoo off their back last weekend after beating Mansfield and will visit Posh with more confidence and freedom.

Around the league there are some tasty looking fixtures, with Bradford City hosting promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town in a big West Yorkshire derby.

Leaders Cardiff City have a difficult away day at Stockport County, while there’s a big battle of the relegated big hitters with Luton Town hosting Plymouth Argyle.

Doncaster Rovers sit second in the table after chalking up five wins in the league already. They face a Wigan side who are without a win in four, having drawn their last three games.

On form Stevenage, who have won five of six games this season, head to a Mansfield side looking to get back to winning ways after a tough couple of weeks.

Under-pressure Blackpool need to find some form when they head to Northampton Town, who will be in confident mood after having won their last two League One games.

So how will the games go? Here we give you the verdict after asking AI for the full predictions.

Bradford City 2 Huddersfield Town 1 Home: 39% Draw: 29% Away: 32%