Rotherham United start their season at home to Port Vale.placeholder image
Rotherham United start their season at home to Port Vale.

AI predicts the results for every game on the opening weekend of the League One season - including Rotherham v Port Vale and Stockport County v Bolton Wanderers and

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:09 BST
The League One season gets underway on August 1st when Luton Town host AFC Wimbledon.

It’s one of a number of interesting matches as another cracking season gets underway.

But who will get off to a great start and which sides will have work to do on match day two?

Here is how AI thinks the opening games are going to go.

We’d love to have your views. Share your thoughts and join the debate via our social media channels.

Get the latest Millers news here each day.

Peterborough United face a tough opening day trip to Cardiff City.

1. eec1b212-44c5-4e2e-ad2c-2411e27759d4.jpg

Peterborough United face a tough opening day trip to Cardiff City. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Home: 54% Draw: 25% Away: 21%

2. Luton Town 2 AFC Wimbledon 1

Home: 54% Draw: 25% Away: 21% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 58% Draw: 24% Away: 18%

3. Cardiff City 2 Peterborough United 0

Home: 58% Draw: 24% Away: 18% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 46% Draw: 29% Away: 25%

4. Blackpool 2 Stevenage 1

Home: 46% Draw: 29% Away: 25% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneRotherhamBolton WanderersStockport CountyLuton TownPort ValeMillers
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice