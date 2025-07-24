It’s one of a number of interesting matches as another cracking season gets underway.
But who will get off to a great start and which sides will have work to do on match day two?
Here is how AI thinks the opening games are going to go.
We’d love to have your views. Share your thoughts and join the debate via our social media channels.
Get the latest Millers news here each day.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.