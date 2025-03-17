Rotherham United were held by Exeter City at the weekend. They face a tough test tomorrow night at home to Wycombe Wanderers.placeholder image
Rotherham United were held by Exeter City at the weekend. They face a tough test tomorrow night at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

AI predicts Rotherham United's final finishing position, plus outcome of Stockport County, Huddersfield Town, Reading and Bolton Wanderers play-off race

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Mar 2025, 14:13 BST
The Millers were held to a 1-1 draw at the weekend against a battling Exeter City side.

It leaves Rotherham 14th in League One as they look to get some momentum ahead of an improved campaign next season.

The Millers face a tough test tomorrow night when promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers come to town looking to play their way back into the top two.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Rotherham will now finish the season.

105pts (+47)

1. Birmingham City

1. Birmingham City

105pts (+47)

88pts (+27)

2. Wrexham

2. Wrexham

88pts (+27)

87pts (+32)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+32)

81pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

4. Charlton Athletic

81pts (+20)

