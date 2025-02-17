Rotherham United suffered a frustrating defeat at the weekend.Rotherham United suffered a frustrating defeat at the weekend.
Rotherham United suffered a frustrating defeat at the weekend.

AI predicts Rotherham United will struggle for rest of the season, plus where Lincoln City, Blackpool, Reading and Exeter City are tipped to finish

It’s four without a win for Rotherham after a late defeat at Reading at the weekend.

It leaves the Millers 14th in the table and with no real hope of a play-off miracle.

And with no danger of relegation either it’s set to be a low-key end to the season for the Millers who will look to build ahead of what they hope will be an improved 2025/26 season.

Here is where the Millers are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet– expecting the League One table to look like this.

108pts (+49)

1. Birmingham City

108pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+37)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

93pts (+37) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+32)

3. Leyton Orient

85pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+25)

4. Stockport County

85pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

