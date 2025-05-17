AFP Pewter Pot eye second trophy in two days in Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup final
They take on Athersley Rec in the final of the Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup at the Olympic Legacy Park at Attercliffe having lifted the Darcy Cup today.
The Rotherham Sunday League side beat Swinton Robin Hood 3-1 at the Eco Power Stadium in Doncaster, four days after winning the Rotherham Charity Cup.
Scott McDonald’s side have a quick turn-around before facing Athersley, the strongest side of recent times in the Barnsley Sunday League.
AFP have won the Senior Cup only once before, when they beat Arbourthorne at Bramall Lane back in 2011.
Current boss McDonald was part of the winning side.
He said: “I would love to win, not least because in 2020 we got to the Senior Cup final and it was cancelled because of Covid and it never got played.
"At our level, the Senior Cup is like the Champions League. It’s the biggest thing you can win so it means everything."
Kick-off is 3pm and admission is £6 (adults), £3 (U18s, O65s) and £1 (U16s).