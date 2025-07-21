AFP Pewter Pot begin quest for fifth Montagu Cup

Flashback: action from the 2025 Montagu Cup final between AFP Pewter Pot (in white) and Westville.

LAST season’s beaten Montagu Cup finalists AFP Pewter Pot this weekend begin their quest to go one better in 2026.

The four-times winners are away to fellow Rotherham Sunday League side FC Mailcoach in the first round at Clifton Community School on Sunday (12.30pm).

Holders Westville go to Braithwell to take on another Rotherham SL side, Butchers Arms.

Sunday’s ties and venue in full (11am starts unless stated) – preliminary round: The Gate Inn v Chapeltown RBL (at Wath Academy).

First Round: FC Mailcoach v AFP Pewter Pot (Clifton Community School) 12.30pm; Scawthorpe Athletic v Wombwell Town Reserves (Bentley Park, Doncaster); Whiston v Deer Park Tap (Herringthorpe Stadium) 10.30am; Hickleton Harriers v Lord Nelson (Hickleton Road, Hickleton); Butchers Arms v Westville (The Ruddle Centre, Braithwell); Thorpe Hesley Village v Swinton Ring O Bells (St George’s Thorncliffe, Pack Horse Lane, High Green).