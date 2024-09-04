AFP Pewter Pot clear their lines against Brinsworth DC. Picture by ALEX ROEBUCK

AFP Pewter Pot are through to the final of the Montagu Cup after beating Rotherham Sunday League rivals Brinsworth DC in their semi-final.

AFP won 3-1, with a goal from Josh Baxter and a brace from Matt Blakemore setting up their first Mont decider for nine years.

Their opponents will be Westville, who bumped out holders Park View in the first semi, also played at Denaby Main.

Blakemore slotted home the first chance of the match for AFP in the tenth minute, latching on to a pass from Tommy Needham. Jack Binney came close to extending the lead before the break but Brinsworth levelled within two minutes of the restart when Jack Tinker punished a defensive error to raise hopes of a second consecutive Mont final.

Goal scorers Matt Blakemore and Josh Baxter. Picture by Julian Barker

AFP regained the lead when Regan Kelly caused problems on the right wing and the ball was teed up for substitute Baxter to strike a low drive past the unsighted Dylan Parkin just past the hour mark.

The win was sealed on 78 minutes when Luke Carter headed against the bar and Blakemore tapped in the rebound.

A good save by Ben Brunt from Juninho Blake late on preserved the two-goal cushion.

The final is at its traditional home at Hampden Road, Mexborough, on Easter Monday.