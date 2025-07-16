Advertiser unearths 1927 cup exploits of Rotherham Boys

Some of the Rotherham Boys team who beat Cardiff Boys en route to the 1927 English Schools final. Names included Jarvis, Lakin, Napper, Sercombe (captain), Heald, Bacon; sitting: McCormick, Rolph, Mulligan, Keyworth and Rowbotham

A DIP into the Advertiser archives has shed new light on the very earliest days of a schools football side.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We ran a piece recently about a current-day version of Rotherham Boys reaching a national final for the first time since their “formation back in 1946”.

A reader questioned the date and suggested the origins go much further back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sure enough, a May 1927 edition of the Advertiser carried a story about Rotherham Boys reaching the English Schools final.

Apparently there were almost 13,000 spectators in Millmoor to see the 1-1 draw with East Northumberland.

The replay was staged up at Ashington and Rotherham lost it 2-1 despite dominating the second half.

The lads had attracted 11,000 spectators to Millmoor to see them defeat Cardiff Boys 4-0 in the semis and more than 8,000 when they knocked out Scarborough. Crowd pullers indeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from the exploits of the 2025 “Rotherham Boys, 1927 is believed the only other known national final appearance for a Rotherham Schools representative side (not an individual school).

They were highly rated and had some Yorkshire Schools players. It was reported that right-half Lakin was in an England Boys team that played Scotland.

The modern-day “Rotherham Boys” – and girls – operate as “Rotherham Schools Select”.

It was their U13s who reached this year’s English Schools FA decider, eventually losing to Southampton Boys on penalties.

Rotherham Schools Select have been made aware of the new piece of history that has come to light.