Now: Mature Millers and Chesterfield line up for their anniversary match with guest, Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

The Mature Millers played Chesterfield on Monday, February 26, exactly ten years on from their landmark first game against the Spireites back on Monday, February 26, 2014.

“It was terrific. A good time was had by all,” said Mature Millers treasurer Nigel Hammerton.

"Chesterfield had about ten of their originals and we had one, plus another one from the first game, a guy called Phil Moody, who came to watch.”

Then: Mature Millers and Chesterfield in 2014

Mature Millers was set up with the help of Rotherham United Community Trust a decade ago and had played the Chesterfield match in Walking Football’s first inter-town competition in the country.

The benefits or Walking Football are as important now as they were then, giving older gentlemEn the chance to take gentle exercise and meet new friends.

"We’ve got players in their mid-50s through to two who are 81,” said Nigel.

"One of the 81-year-olds has dementia.

Match action

“We have to keep talking to him but he is full of it. He’s a goalkeeper and he sticks his foot out and his hand out and stops the ball. He’s good and he enjoys it.”

The Mature Millers’ most famous name, Tommy Charlton – brother of the late Bobby and Jack – had to miss the landmark game at the Rotherham Football Centre at Eastwood because he was on holiday, but numbers were still high.

"Both clubs fielded an over-60s and an over-70s team who all played each other so there were two matches going at once,” explained Nigel.

"Our two teams and theirs also played each otheR. It was a busy morning and everybody went away happy.”

At the end of it all the fixture was declared an “honourable draw”.

Nigel (76), a goalkeeper, has been playing three years.

He also plays for an England Walking Football team alongside pulling on the gloves at the Mature Millers.

They play on Mondays and Wednesdays at 12pm at the Football Centre at Eastwood.

"Anyone is welcome as they are over 55,” added Nigel. "They don’t have to be totally fit and they don’t have to be footballers. They can just join in and have some fun.

"Our sessions last an hour or an hour-and-a-half depending on numbers and it is all self-funded.”