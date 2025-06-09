Academy talents Josh Ayres and Ben Hatton sign new deals at Rotherham United

Sign here: Ben Hatton with Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw

TWO more Rotherham United prospects have ended a strong 12 months by extending their stays at the club.

Young forwards Josh Ayres and Ben Hatton have signed up for a further year, with Ayres penning a new contract.

Another Academy product, defender Hamish Douglas, signed a new two-year deal last week.

Barnsley-born Hatton made his competitive debut last season, turning out five times and, like Douglas, had a loan spell at National League North Warrington Town.

Josh Ayres of Rotherham United

Ayres also saw first team Rotherham action, making his senior debut against Bradford City in the EFL Trophy.

He also got some senior experience in non-league with Buxton, Sheffield FC, Matlock Town and Emley.

Hatton, meanwhile, is back on the mend after injury and ready to join the other prospects in pressing for more game time in the upcoming pre-season friendlies.

This summer has also seen James Clarke, Reece Wilson and Kane Richardson pen their first pro contracts.