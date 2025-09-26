A birthday gift and three precious league points for Rotherham United Women

Scorer: Rotherham United Women's Annie Irwin. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

BIRTHDAY girl Lauren Breen enjoyed the perfect present with a goal and three points on her home debut for Rotherham United Women.

Breen fired home with power and accuracy on 55 minutes to double the Millers’ lead over Mansfield on the way to a 2-1 win on Tuesday night.

It added to a fine early goal made by Lily-May Jackson and dispatched in style by winger Annie Irwin.

Rotherham were forced to dig into their reserves of bravery and commitment after the break, not least when the visitors pulled a goal back with 15 to go.

Lily-May Jackson: set up one of the goals in the win over Mansfield Town for Rotherham United Women. Pictures by Alex Roebuck

Breen spurned two further chances to put the game to bed and Millers keeper Ellie Mortimer made a superb stop to keep out one rising drive.

But in front of a healthy Tuesday night crowd, the Rotherham defence stood firm to claim a first win of the season in the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division.

Adam Rawlings' side will go with tails up into their Sunday afternoon face-off with promoted Wellingborough Town. Kick-off is at 2pm at Roundwood.