1966 and all that: Rotherham United versus Manchester United FA Cup programme to be auctioned for town's hospice

Part of the front cover of the 1966 Rotherham Utd v Manchester Utd FA Cup match programme

ROTHERHAM Hospice is set to benefit from the sale of a famous programme dating back to the memorable Rotherham v Manchester United FA Cup replay at Millmoor in February 1966.

Relatives found the programme at Ian Bool’s home after the passionate lifelong fan died in August at the grand old age of 95.

Relative Martyn Sharpe says the men from Old Trafford boasted an extraordinary line-up with George Best, World Cup winner Bobby Charlton and Scottish legend Dennis Law up front.

In defence United had the legendary Nobby Stiles alongside Paddy Crerand and England star Bill Foulkes.

Rotherham United's John Galley goes close to scoring against Manchester United at a packed Millmoor in 1966

The Millers had John Galley leading the line alongside Frank Casper with the outstanding pairing of Chris Rabjohn and Brian Tiler at right and left half.

The two sides had drawn 0-0 in the original fixture, but Matt Busby's men nicked the replay narrowly winning at a packed out Millmoor 1-0.

The programme – which cost just 6d originally and bears the Rotherham coat of arms on the front cover -- is being auctioned with interested parties invited to lodge offers via [email protected] in the next ten days.

All the proceeds will go to the Hospice – a cause that Ian supported for many years.