Year to remember for blooming Whiston Parish Belles

Presentation time: Whiston Belles players with Hannah Goulding from Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice and Whiston Parish Church CC secretary Peter Maw

WOMEN and girl cricketers are celebrating a successful year on and off the pitch.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whiston Parish Belles’ presentation night acknowledged the Belles team which won Division 3 East of the Softball League and the end-of-season divisional bash held at Churchfields, home of their club Whiston Parish Church.

The hardball team finished mid-table in the Super 8's East and are looking forward to hearing how the reorganisation of cricket locally will affect the leagues next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players and officials were also boosted by the news that Mayra Singh has been accepted onto the Derbyshire Elite Pathway and will receive regular coaching through the close season.

To top things off, the Belles received the Natalie Maw Charity Day Challenge Cup for their winning performance on the charity day in the summer in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

Hannah Goulding from the Hospice accepted a cheque from the Belles for £3,018 which was raised on the day.