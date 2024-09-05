Going up: Yorkshire Southern Premier League outfit Wickersley

WICKERSLEY Cricket Club are heading back to the top flight of local cricket after a three-year absence.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their latest win, over Wath, guarantees them promotion from the Championship Division of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League and, says secretary Andy Harrison, it has been a true team effort.

“We’ve bowled well and the batting has been pretty solid,” he said. “Our overseas player went home six weeks before the end of the season but we’ve not necessarily relied on one individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve lost only two games and the first of those was only by a few runs. We’ve been a lot more consistent this year.”

Mark Cummins bats for promotion winners Wickersley at Northfield Lane earlier this season

Wickersley will play in the Premier Division next year for the first time since they dropped down in 2021.

“As much as it was disappointing when we got relegated, it was actually a blessing because it allowed us to re-focus as a club,” said Andy.

“Suddenly everything wasn’t geared around Premier League cricket and it gave us a chance to look at all the things we were doing and our infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then the junior section has been thriving because more time and effort has gone into it. The All Stars and Dynamos are doing well and so is girls and women’s cricket.

Wickersley CC's Subhaan Hussain in action this summer. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

“It has made us a more rounded club than we were before.”

Wickersley bowled Wath out for 185 at Northfield Lane to set up their 17th win of the season despite an opening stand of 98 between wicketkeeper Simon Ward (71) and skipper Rob Barlow. There were three wickets each for skipper Iftikhar Afzal, Dylan Smythe and Mark Cummins.

Ben Simpson then made 50 at the top of the order of the reply and Hamzah Younis weighed in with an unbeaten 37 before the leaders won with three wickets to spare.

A win at second-placed Hallam on Saturday will give Wickersley the title.