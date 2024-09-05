Wickersley CC in a better place for return to top-flight cricket
Their latest win, over Wath, guarantees them promotion from the Championship Division of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League and, says secretary Andy Harrison, it has been a true team effort.
“We’ve bowled well and the batting has been pretty solid,” he said. “Our overseas player went home six weeks before the end of the season but we’ve not necessarily relied on one individual.
“We’ve lost only two games and the first of those was only by a few runs. We’ve been a lot more consistent this year.”
Wickersley will play in the Premier Division next year for the first time since they dropped down in 2021.
“As much as it was disappointing when we got relegated, it was actually a blessing because it allowed us to re-focus as a club,” said Andy.
“Suddenly everything wasn’t geared around Premier League cricket and it gave us a chance to look at all the things we were doing and our infrastructure.
“Since then the junior section has been thriving because more time and effort has gone into it. The All Stars and Dynamos are doing well and so is girls and women’s cricket.
“It has made us a more rounded club than we were before.”
Wickersley bowled Wath out for 185 at Northfield Lane to set up their 17th win of the season despite an opening stand of 98 between wicketkeeper Simon Ward (71) and skipper Rob Barlow. There were three wickets each for skipper Iftikhar Afzal, Dylan Smythe and Mark Cummins.
Ben Simpson then made 50 at the top of the order of the reply and Hamzah Younis weighed in with an unbeaten 37 before the leaders won with three wickets to spare.
A win at second-placed Hallam on Saturday will give Wickersley the title.
