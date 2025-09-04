Whitworth Cup final offers a chance to shine for relegated Treeton

Howzat: Treeton appeal without success for an LBW against Wath's Lachlan Jacobs

TREETON need to put the bitter disappointment of relegation behind them when they try to win the Whitworth Cup this weekend.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Premier Division club only a year ago, the men from Washfield Lane have suffered back-to-back relegations and will play in the third tier of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League in 2026.

It’s a dramatic fall for a club which used to regularly challenge for honours at the top end of the local game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treeton’s surprise run to the final of the Whitworth Cup, in which they’ll take on Sheffield Collegiate’s second string at Aston Hall CC on Sunday (12.30pm), offers a chance to end a bitter sweet season on a high.

Fazil Reza bats in Wath's win at Treeton. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

“Would we have swapped staying up for getting to a cup final? Absolutely,” said Treeton’s Harvey Wootton.

"The intention this season was to consolidate in the league and have a good run in the cup but it has turned out differently.

“After getting relegated, there is no pressure for us going into this match. We’ll be underdogs but at the end of the day it’s a cup final and anything can happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treeton’s demotion from the Championship was sealed last weekend when they lost a rain-hit match to already doomed Wath at Washfield Lane.

Nathan Ward gets bat to ball for Wath in their win at Whitworth Cup finalists Treeton

Lachlan Jacobs made 74 in Wath’s 168-9, Mark Cummins taking 4-51.

Veteran Steve Foster was unbeaten on 48 when play was ended with Treeton on 120-5 off 28 overs. Wath won by six runs on DLS.

Treeton’s second string have also been relegated, from Division Three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Looking at our (first) team, you would have thought we would be alright this season but things haven’t gone our way,” added Harvey, who stepped down as captain a few weeks ago. Matt Lambert now has that role.

James Aspostolakis bowls fires one down for Treeton in their loss to Wath

"We lost some important players and some big characters like Chris Cobb and Sam Drury.

"There will have to be a re-build over the next two or three years with a view to getting back to the Premier.

"Winning the Whitworth Cup would still be brilliant for the club and everyone is excited for Sunday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many matches were abandoned last weekend due to the rain, and it was a costly one for Premier Division hopefuls Whiston Parish Church.

They ended Saturday 16 points behind Championship leaders Sprotbrough after the Doncaster side squeezed in a win against Tickhill B while Church lost by nine wickets at Ackworth, again on the DLS Method.

That result shot Ackworth up into second spot, six points ahead of Whiston, while Doncaster Town B snuck into third by collecting four points from their abandoned fixture.

Whiston finish with two home games, against mid-table Aston Hall on Saturday before a potential must-win match against Doncaster B next weekend. Only the top two go up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Five, it’s close between Whiston Forge and Maltby for promotion.

While Forge’s match at home to Warmsworth B was abandoned, Maltby beat Hatfield Town B at Muglet Lane on the count-back rule to leapfrog their rivals and move within ten points of joint leaders Forge and Ackworth B. Maltby also have a game in hand on Forge.

Chasing 111, Hatfield were 82-5 off 26 overs when rain ended play, Liam Woodward taking 4-21.

Remaining games – Saturday: Fishlake v Maltby, Ackworth B v Whiston Forge. Sep 13: Maltby v Ackworth B.