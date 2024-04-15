Wet weather to hit start of Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League season

THE start of the local cricket season is set to be disrupted by months of wet weather.
By David Beddows
Published 15th Apr 2024, 09:35 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 09:51 BST
Delayed start: for Yorkshire Southern Premier League cricketDelayed start: for Yorkshire Southern Premier League cricket
Saturday’s scheduled openers in the Premier Division and Championship of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, in which the majority of Rotherham clubs play, have been moved to August Bank Holiday Monday while teams from Divisions 1 to 9 have been given the option to move this weekend’s games to another date of their choice.

They have to confirm alternative dates by April 25.

The move follows the wettest 18 months to March ever recorded in England since comparable records began and a sodden winter and spring.

Action from last seasonAction from last season
None of the Yorkshire Premier Leagues will be be playing this weekend.

Last year was the league’s worst year for cancellations since 2012.

The 2024 campaign is now due to start in full on April 27.

Treeton, meanwhile, are away to Guisborough on Sunday in the National Team Knockout, weather permitting. Tickhill have been handed a first-round bye.

