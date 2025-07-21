Weekend deluge hits Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League programme for six

Washout: The covers stayed on at Upper Haugh CC on Saturday as the Division One leaders' match against Houghton Main was one of many to fall

LOCAL cricket was hit by its first washout of the year at the weekend, scuppering games on Saturday and Sunday in league and cup.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A very small amount of play was possible in only four out of the 68 scheduled games in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League.

The only big beneficiaries down the divisions were Whiston Forge’s second team, who collected 12 points when their scheduled opponents, Wath thirds, conceded their fixture the day before.

That result lifted Forge to seventh place in Division Nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No play today: familiar soggy scene at many cricket grounds over the weekend

On Sunday there was no play at all in the Billy Oates Memorial Cup semi-final between Waverley and Wickersley thirds.

The other semi between Frickley Colliery B and Green Moor was also washed out.

New dates are being arranged.

This weekend’s fixtures, weather permitting:

Premier (noon): Doncaster Town v Wickersley, Shiregreen v Tickhill

Championship (noon): Elsecar v Whiston Parish Church, Oughtibridge v Wath, Collegiate 2 v Aston Hall, Tickhill 2 v Ackworth, Treeton v Rockingham

Division 1 (noon): Wickersley 2 v Upper Haugh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 2 (noon): Aston Hall 2 v Hallam 2, Parkhead v Thorpe Hesley & High Green,

Division 3 (1pm): Caribbean v Treeton 2, Wath 2 v Shiregreen 2

Division 4 (1pm): Thorncliffe & Wentworth v Coal Aston 2, Upper Haugh 2 v Wombwell Main

Division 5 (1pm): Silkstone v Maltby, Whiston Forge v Hallam 3 Whiston Parish Church 2 v Conisbrough 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 6 (1pm): Mexborough v Wickersley 3, Scholes & Harley v Caribbean 2, Thorpe Hesley & High Green 2 v Green Moor

Division 7 (1pm): Brookhouse v Parkhead 2, Upper Haugh 3 v Sheffield United 2

Division 8 (1pm): Kexborough 2 v Thorncliffe & Wentworth 2

Division 9 (1pm): Eden Grove Parklands 2 v Whiston Forge 2, Wath 3 v Silkstone 2, Waverley 2 v Mexborough 2, Worsbrough Bridge 2 v Scholes & Harley 2

SUNDAY

Division 6 (1pm): Caribbean 2 v Thorpe Hesley & HG 2

Mick Savage Trophy – semi-finals (12.30pm): Conisbrough v Coal Aston, Frickley Colliery v Upper Haugh