Weekend deluge hits Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League programme for six
A very small amount of play was possible in only four out of the 68 scheduled games in the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League.
The only big beneficiaries down the divisions were Whiston Forge’s second team, who collected 12 points when their scheduled opponents, Wath thirds, conceded their fixture the day before.
That result lifted Forge to seventh place in Division Nine.
On Sunday there was no play at all in the Billy Oates Memorial Cup semi-final between Waverley and Wickersley thirds.
The other semi between Frickley Colliery B and Green Moor was also washed out.
New dates are being arranged.
This weekend’s fixtures, weather permitting:
Premier (noon): Doncaster Town v Wickersley, Shiregreen v Tickhill
Championship (noon): Elsecar v Whiston Parish Church, Oughtibridge v Wath, Collegiate 2 v Aston Hall, Tickhill 2 v Ackworth, Treeton v Rockingham
Division 1 (noon): Wickersley 2 v Upper Haugh
Division 2 (noon): Aston Hall 2 v Hallam 2, Parkhead v Thorpe Hesley & High Green,
Division 3 (1pm): Caribbean v Treeton 2, Wath 2 v Shiregreen 2
Division 4 (1pm): Thorncliffe & Wentworth v Coal Aston 2, Upper Haugh 2 v Wombwell Main
Division 5 (1pm): Silkstone v Maltby, Whiston Forge v Hallam 3 Whiston Parish Church 2 v Conisbrough 2
Division 6 (1pm): Mexborough v Wickersley 3, Scholes & Harley v Caribbean 2, Thorpe Hesley & High Green 2 v Green Moor
Division 7 (1pm): Brookhouse v Parkhead 2, Upper Haugh 3 v Sheffield United 2
Division 8 (1pm): Kexborough 2 v Thorncliffe & Wentworth 2
Division 9 (1pm): Eden Grove Parklands 2 v Whiston Forge 2, Wath 3 v Silkstone 2, Waverley 2 v Mexborough 2, Worsbrough Bridge 2 v Scholes & Harley 2
SUNDAY
Division 6 (1pm): Caribbean 2 v Thorpe Hesley & HG 2
Mick Savage Trophy – semi-finals (12.30pm): Conisbrough v Coal Aston, Frickley Colliery v Upper Haugh
