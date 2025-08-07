Upper Haugh CC are enjoying the view from the summit despite losing appeal

Going smoothly: Upper Haugh celebrate a wicket in their win over Warmsworth. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

LONG-TIME leaders Upper Haugh are within sight of a league title with five games left despite a league ruling going against them.

They bounced back from their first defeat of the season in YCSPL Division One to beat Warmsworth at Wentworth Road last weekend and are now 18 points clear of second-placed Darfield and 20 clear of Coal Aston in third.

Haugh would have been further in the clear if they had been awarded the full quota of points from their abandoned match against Barnsley last month.

Haugh were in control when a Barnsley player sustained a nasty injury and there had been indications the home team were willing to concede.

Action: Upper Haugh's Shawn Hopkins wings a delivery in against Warmsworth. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

The League’s decision to award four points each was challenged by Upper Haugh, who wanted to be awarded victory points or have the match replayed.

The appeal failed and they will now hope the situation doesn’t hamper them.

Coal Aston host Upper Haugh next weekend and Darfield come to Upper Haugh on August 23 in the race for a place in the Championship.

"It is a three-horse race for the two promotion places between ourselves, Darfield and Coal Aston,” said Haugh skipper Tommy Hyde.

Habid Arshad in full flow for table-toppers Upper Haugh last week

"We still have Coal Aston and Darfield to play and there are still 72 points to play for, so we are quite a way off.”

Next up is a home date with bottom side Penistone on Saturday before a double-header with Coal Aston next weekend. After the Saturday away game, Haugh then take them on in the final of Mick Savage Trophy on Sunday at Darfield CC.

"That’s a massive weekend, the biggest of the season to date,” added Tommy. "We are just taking it week by week.

“When you have been top all season you don’t want to get to a point where you a disappointed not to finish there.

Upper Haugh claim another scalp against Warmsworth

"I feel we would be disappointed to finish second now.”

Haugh had Warmsworth all back for 123 on Saturday after the visitors had put on 70 for the first wicket. Shawn Hopkins (5-39) and Parvez Asghar (5-31) caused a collapse.

Haugh stumbled to 58-4 in reply before Connor Sanderson’s 61 off 39 balls took to within sight of a four-wicket victory in just the 18th over.

Elsewhere, third bottom Wickersley B’s 131 was overturned by Conisbrough for the loss of six wickets.

Treeton sprang the biggest shock of the day by beating Championship leaders Doncaster Town on their own patch.

Replying to 202-4, Matt Lambert (69) and veteran Steve Foster put on 120 for the visitors’ first wicket and they won by three wickets with eight balls left.

Treeton are 20 points behind third bottom Oughtibridge ahead of Saturday’s toughie at Ackworth.

Second-placed Whiston Parish Church slipped up, their lightweight 112 all out at home to Rockingham overturned by the visitors with a wicket to spare despite the efforts of Arman Jaffer (4-39) and Joe Norbury (5-31).

Third-placed Sprotbrough are now only six points behind.

Mid-table Aston Hall were 195 all out after Ackworth opened with 251-8 at Green Lane, Henry Renshaw taking 4-56 in defeat.

Wath were edged nearer the drop by Tickhill B, who chased down 163 to win by four wickets at Moor Road. Manavkumar Dave took four wickets and stroked 52.

With Division Five leaders Ackworth 2nds not in action, Whiston Forge missed the opportunity to narrow the gap to two points after losing at Fishlake.

The hosts posted 176-8 and Forge never recovered from 15-4 despite Danny Rose’s unbeaten 50.

Maltby are up to fourth, but still some way off the top two, after Liam Parker (48) and Liam Woodward (48) helped them to 203-7 at Penistone 2nds. Gary Porter took 4-19 to help bowl the hosts out for 108.

Shabaz Qadeer (83 not out) was the main contributor to Whiston Parish Church 2nds’ 190-6 away to Warmsworth 2nds, then Owen Struggles took 5-42 to help bowl the hosts out for 117 in reply.