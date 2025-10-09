Umpires' worries lead to delayed start for indoor cricket league

The hall where the indoor cricket matches are held at the Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park

THE start of an indoor cricket league season has been delayed because unhappy umpires have withdrawn their services.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Indoor Cricket Championship operates with around 24 teams from October to December at the Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park on Bawtry Road, Tinsley.

It is understood match officials have declined to oversee matches due to disciplinary and safeguarding concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officials originally withdrew for three weeks last year over a series of incidents, mainly surrounding player discipline, that were raised with organisers.

The umpires returned to complete the 2024 season but do not believe the concerns have been satisfactorily resolved in the months since, hence the latest development.

A letter has been sent to clubs about the postponement of the start of the 2025 season. It should have begun on Monday of this week.

The competition involves teams of six from Hallam University, Sheffield University and across South Yorkshire.

Adam Barr, Sport Programmes and Partnerships Manager at Sheffield Hallam University, said he was unable to comment at this moment in time.