SHAKE ON IT: new Rotherham Town CC secretary John Whaling (left) and new chairman Dave Broadbent. Picture by KERRIE BEDDOWS

The club, founded in 1846, is to undergo a tip-to-toe revamp, revitalising the youth section, improving the coaching structure and seeing its pavilion upgraded as a first-class facility to be shared with Rotherham Rugby Club, its co-tenants at Clifton Lane.

Town have a new chairman in Dave Broadbent and a new secretary in John Whaling, both of whom are heavily involved in what is a major pressing of the re-set button, starting from a stronger financial base.

“It’s fair to say that the last two seasons have been very trying for Rotherham Town and financially the club had got itself into difficulties,” said Mr Whaling.

Cricket pavilion at Clifton Lane.

"In 2021/21the losses were £15,000. In 2022/23 the losses were £5,000

"Clearly we had to take a good look at the club and when you are making losses there are only two things you can do. Either increase income or decrease expenditure and while we were lucky last year in that we picked up a decent sponsor in Jenkinson Insurance, we still made a loss which meant we had to look at the costs.”

That examination of the costs found that the biggest drain on resources was the cricket pavilion, so a decision was made to close it at the end of last season.

Costs have since reduced dramatically, mainly in terms of lower gas, electric and water bills.

For the forthcoming 2024 season the cricket club will use the rugby club for changing rooms, showers, meals and social events but the intention is for the cricketers to return back over to the pavilion side of the ground where, next year, they will hopefully use the new Titans Community Foundation sport and community hub which is to replace the current dilapidated White Building.

Mr Whaling explained: “Alongside that we have plans to redevelop the cricket pavilion, incorporating first class changing and medical facilities for use by both the rugby club and the cricket club.

"We will be trying to get grant support for that.

"We have also decided to try for CASC (Community Amateur Sports Club) status which will open up avenues for grant funding which currently aren’t there.

"That application has gone in and we are awaiting a response from HMRC.

"This is to provide first-class facilities for both cricket and rugby and to start rebuilding Rotherham Town Cricket Club back to its former glory days.

"To do that we have to start at the bottom and work up.”

The proposals received good support at a meeting of the cricket club last week.

New chairman Dave Broadbent has been involved in the club three or four years since his son got involved with the junior section.

"This is very much a re-building of this very, very old established club,” he said.