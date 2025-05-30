Skipper confident as Upper Haugh CC hit an upward curve

Upper Haugh's winter signing Jawad Saleem

IT’S onwards and upwards for an ambitious cricket team after a strong start to the summer.

Upper Haugh firsts are top of the third tier of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League with five wins from six – tying the other – and host Coal Aston tomorrow in a first v second clash.

After a good winter of recruitment, Haugh were quietly confident they could make a challenge at the top end and are backing up the optimism.

Skipper and wicketkeeper Tommy Hyde said: “We set expectations of finishing top four. We signed Shawn Hopkins from Wath and Aadam Hassan from Sheffield United. We also retained a couple of top players from last year in Habil Malik and Parv Asghar.

Shawn Hopkins, who at Upper Haugh CC, in action for previous club Wath

"Recruitment is so important. In September and October I’m always on the phone to different players, seeing what we can do.

“It has also helped that a couple of younger lads from last year are a year older and have developed a bit more.

"This season we have batted really well as a team and put on a lot of 240 plus scores. We also have a strong bowling attack and have performed well as a unit.”

Haugh’s other signing, opener Jawad Saleem from troubled Rotherham Town, has hit the ground running.

He scored 52 and Hyde himself finished 99 not out as they eased past struggling Penistone last weekend.

Haugh made 248-6, then Asghar mopped up 5-29 to help get the home team all back for 101.

Only four points separate Haugh from next opponents Coal Aston, both clubs with ambitions to win promotion to the Championship, which is one below the Premier League.

"We have a little bit of gap already on third place but we have a really tough run,” cautioned the skipper.

"The next three games are against the top five in the the league – Coal Aston, Darfield, Whitley Hall – so after the next three weeks we’ll have a better idea where we are.”

He added: "As a club club we once had one year in the old South Yorkshire Premier League and got relegated immediately.

"I think we have the infastructure here now. With three Saturday teams, a Sunday team, a midweek team and a ladies team, plus a good junior set-up and with our facilities, we think we should be in the top two divisions.”

Elsewhere in Division One, Wickersley 2nds bagged their first win.

Nathan Taylor struck of their 249 all out at home to Monk Bretton, who finished 54 short on 195-8.